Features | Island Mele

New compilation celebrates Hawaiian falsetto tradition

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1

The 13-track album showcases past winners of the Ho‘opi‘i festival: Pomaika‘i Krueger (2009), Po‘okela Wood (2010), Ezra Kau‘i Krueger (2011), Joshua No‘eau Kalima (2012), Micah Hoapili DeAguiar (2013), Grant Kaimana Kono (2014), Kamalei Kawa‘a (2015), Gregory Kahikina Juan (2016), Kason Gomes (2017) and Kama‘ehu Kawa‘a (2021). Read more

