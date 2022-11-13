Aukai Emayo rushes Waimea past Kaiser for first state football win in 20 years
- By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waimea’s Aukai Emayo rushed for 230 yards on Saturday, breaking Jesse Sablan’s school record.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree