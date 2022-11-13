Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Yale vs. Mississippi Valley State, 2:30 p.m.; Eastern Washington vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Big Island Holiday Classics, Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

SOFTBALL

Fall Preseason Classic: Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, noon; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; Fullerton College vs. Hawaii, 4:30 p.m., all games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Mississippi Valley State vs. Eastern Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Yale vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.