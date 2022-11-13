Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 11:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Yale vs. Mississippi Valley State, 2:30 p.m.; Eastern Washington vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. College women: Big Island Holiday Classics, Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. SOFTBALL Fall Preseason Classic: Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, noon; Chaminade vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; Fullerton College vs. Hawaii, 4:30 p.m., all games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium TENNIS College women: Rainbow Wahine Fall Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH tennis complex. MONDAY BASKETBALL College men: Outrigger Rainbow Classic, Mississippi Valley State vs. Eastern Washington, 4:30 p.m.; Yale vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. College men: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium. College women: Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym. Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 13, 2022