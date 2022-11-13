Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 13, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
The Taala family of Mililani, from left: Henry, Sabrina, Russell and Blake — along with an enthusiastic photo bomber in the background — discovered the Poke Bar near Times Square in New York City, in July. Sabrina Taala wrote: “It wasn’t till days later we noticed the guy in the background — we got such a big laugh! I’m sure he was wondering why random tourists were taking a photo in that spot.” Photo by Ted Taala.
Honolulu resident Chad Griffith stopped for dinner at the Aloha restaurant in Brno, Czech Republic, in August. Photo by Sky Griffith.
Lorna and Hayden Hu of Honolulu came across a colorful shave ice menu at Totally Nuts restaurant
in Avalon, Calif., on Santa Catalina Island in July. Photo by Dorothy Hendrix.
Masako Watanabe, from left, Aran Luckey and Hiro Watanabe found Hilo Homemade Ice Cream in Kanagawa, Japan, in July. Photo by Mika Luckey.
B. Bernales spotted the Hula Shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, in July. Photo by TG Bernales.