Former Hawaii student killed in University of Virginia shooting

Devin Chandler, one of the three University of Virginia football players killed by a gunman Sunday night on the Charlottesville campus, had Hawaii ties as a former student of Saint Louis School in Kaimuki.

Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were part of a group of University of Virginia students returning to that campus from a class field trip when authorities say the three were shot to death by a fellow student. Two other students were injured. A suspect, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in custody.

Tim Los Banos, principal at Saint Louis School, said Chandler was enrolled as a 6th grader at Saint Louis, and left after completing the 8th grade in 2016 when his family moved to Tennessee. One parent had been in the Navy, Los Banos said.

“Devin Chandler is still considered part of the Kalaepohaku ohana, and this tragic news comes as a shock to us,” Los Banos said in a statement.

“This also underscores today’s climate of schools nationwide: It’s fearful that preparedness for campus shootings is a necessity. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Chandler family and the families of his teammates from the University of Virginia.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.