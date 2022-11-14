Letter: A gun owner should be part of regulated militia

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Apparently, gun owners want to be able to carry their lethal weapons anywhere, even in church, even secretly concealed. Do they plan to shoot angels?

They should re-read the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which explicitly requires that those who want to bear arms need to belong to a “well-organized militia,” like those that fought the British at Lexington and Concord.

If a gun owner wants to enter my house with a firearm of any kind, I will ask for their identification as a legal member of such a militia, or else I will prohibit their entry to my property, and if necessary call the police.

Why should I trust such a paranoid nut? Abundant evidence by now shows that the line between being a “responsible” gun owner and a crazy shooter is very easily crossed.

Just look at the well-armed thugs trying to intimidate our democratic political system.

David Chappell

Kaneohe

