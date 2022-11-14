Letter: Illegal campers mess up Mauna Lahilahi park

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What would Kamehameha say? The state of Hawaii and the City and County of Honolulu are the stewards of our land. They are failing miserably.

Illegal campers in Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park have no dumpsters, no restrooms. They leave their trash on the beach and in the park. The stewards of the land do not respond to my pleas for help.

If campers are allowed to remain in the park, the city as well as the state should bring in dumpsters for trash, toilets and showers. Now, human waste is simply dumped in the ocean. I wonder what the fecal coliform count is on a warm day at the beach?

The local leaders are not only failing their duty to us, but future generations as well. They won’t answer my emails or return my calls. The city Department of Parks and Recreation should be ashamed of itself. I invite its officials to contact me and take a walk with me through the park. It is city as well as state land. They have a job to do and they are not doing it.

Please help protect our sensitive land. Inaction does not help!

Jeff Lintz

Blaine, Wash.

