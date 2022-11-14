Letter: Information too late to help voter choose

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is one of eight states that have all-mail elections. At times it seems like that is forgotten. Read more

Hawaii is one of eight states that have all-mail elections. At times it seems like that is forgotten.

I was alerted my ballot was mailed to me Oct. 17. I received it Oct. 19. I was ready to vote, except I couldn’t find any analysis of four Honolulu City Charter Amendments. All I could find was the text of the amendments.

I kept looking for information but was unsuccessful. I voted on Oct. 25 without the benefit of knowing why the amendments were on the ballot. My ballot was received Oct. 27.

On Oct. 30 the Star-Advertiser had amendment information (“Charter change aims to diversify Planning Commission”; “Amendments will strengthen charter,” Our View).

In the future, if you want voters to have the benefit of your reporting and analysis, please put it out before voters begin to vote.

Robert Calvert

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter