Mutated subvariants of the COVID-19 virus are circulating in Hawaii and gaining ground, according to the state Department of Health. Two subvariants, BQ1 and BQ1.1, have earned a “catchy” reputation — they are more likely to evade people’s immune defenses and lead to infection, even for those who are vaccinated or who have already been exposed to COVID.

The subvariants’ infectious edge means that they cause a higher proportion of COVID infections, and this should be particularly concerning to the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. There’s some good news, though: Updated bivalent vaccines have a pronounced protective effect; and BQ1 and BQ1.1 have not caused an uptick in hospital admissions or deaths.