The lawsuit over the Red Hill fuel spill and water contamination was filed in August, first on behalf of four military families. Now the count of plaintiffs has topped 100, a crowd that underscores the depth of concern over the crisis.

Catching their attention: The Honolulu Star-Advertiser story that the Navy collected hundreds of water samples after reports of illness but never tested for petroleum before discarding the samples. The level of distrust, already strong, ratcheted up, for sure.