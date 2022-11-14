comscore Felons violating probation threaten Hawaii’s public safety
Felons violating probation threaten Hawaii’s public safety

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>The violations need to be swift, certain, consistent and proportionate, and then you learn from it. If they violate a condition of probation, they go to jail right away.”</strong> <strong>Steve Alm</strong> <em>Prosecuting attorney</em>

Public safety in Honolulu is being threatened by convicted felons violating probation without any penalties because a program designed to keep high-risk probationers from committing new crimes by imposing immediate sanctions isn’t being run right, Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

