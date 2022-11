Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new chancellor will soon lead Kauai Community College on an interim basis in place of Chancellor Joseph Daisy, who is retiring after almost three years in the position. Read more

A new chancellor will soon lead Kauai Community College on an interim basis in place of Chancellor Joseph Daisy, who is retiring after almost three years in the position.

The University of Hawaii announced Thursday that Margaret Sanchez, Kauai CC’s vice chancellor for student affairs, was selected for the job by Erika Lacro, UH vice president for community colleges.

Daisy is retiring Dec. 30 to cap off a roughly 44-year career in education. He assumed the job Feb. 3, 2020, and prior to that was president and CEO of the College of Micronesia-Federated States of Micronesia.

Sanchez, who becomes interim chancellor Jan. 3, joined Kauai CC’s leadership team in 2017, and prior to that was dean of matriculation and assessment at City College of San Francisco.

“Margaret is committed to the success of our students, faculty and staff,” Lacro said in a statement. “Under her leadership, Margaret will guide Kauai CC to continue addressing the needs of their community.”

Lacro also expressed thanks to Daisy for his work.

“I am deeply grateful for Chancellor Daisy’s guidance of Kauai CC and contributions to the community colleges system, especially over the past few years helping to navigate the campus through the pandemic,” she said. “Chancellor Daisy‘s legacy of service and dedication to the residents of Kauai County are much appreciated.”