Kona man charged after robbery, shooting at officer

Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, 27, of Kailua-Kona has been charged by Big Island police with several offenses, including attempted murder, auto theft, reckless endangering, theft and multiple firearm offenses, following an incident involving armed robbery, a car crash and shooting at an officer in Kailua-Kona on Thursday night.

Paulo-Leslie was charged Saturday afternoon with first-degree attempted murder; first-degree robbery; reckless endangering; four counts of ownership or possession of a firearm prohibited; three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening; two counts each of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony; place to keep pistol or revolver; carrying or possession of a loaded firearm on a public highway; place to keep ammunition; manufacturing, purchasing or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm having no serial number; second- degree theft; first-degree criminal property damage; driving without a valid license; inattention to driving; and second-degree promoting a dangerous drug.

He also was charged for outstanding offenses, including unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first- degree theft and discharge of sureties from unrelated incidents. His total bail for both the Thursday incident and outstanding charges is set at $1,553,250.

The charges against Paulo- Leslie stem from an incident reported shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday when Kona patrol officers responded to a report of an active armed robbery at a business in the 73-5000 block of Kauhola Street in the Kaloko Light Industrial Park in Kailua-Kona. The suspect, described as a man armed with a firearm wearing dark clothing and a face covering, entered the establishment and brandished the firearm. He removed an undisclosed amount of currency from the service counter area as patrons and employees fled the area.

The man then fled the scene in a gray lifted pickup truck with a female passenger, later identified as 34- year-old Brittany Johnson of Holualoa. As the vehicle fled the area, it was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Route 190 and Hina Lani Street, rendering both vehicles inoperable.

As the first officer arrived at the scene of the crash, he walked toward the vehicles to check on the occupants and was shot at by the male suspect. The bullet narrowly missed the officer and struck the rear driver’s-side tire of the patrol vehicle. As the officer radioed for assistance, Paulo-Leslie and Johnson fled the area on foot.

Responding patrol units located the pair a short time later, and they were taken into custody.

The officer was uninjured. The driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year-old woman from Kona, did not require medical attention.

Paulo-Leslie remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance, scheduled for today in Kona District Court.

Johnson was released pending investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call the Police Department’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Sheldon Nakamoto at 808-326-4646, ext. 228, or via email at Sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty.gov.