Kona man charged after robbery, shooting at officer

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, 27, of Kailua-Kona has been charged by Big Island police with several offenses, including attempted murder, auto theft, reckless endangering, theft and multiple firearm offenses, following an incident involving armed robbery, a car crash and shooting at an officer in Kailua-Kona on Thursday night. Read more

