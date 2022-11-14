New Aloha Stadium plan proponents put hopes in Gov.-elect Green
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:04 p.m.
The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association plan to release a statement at the board’s meeting tonight supporting the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District public-private partnership plan that includes “a new stadium, an open-air concert venue, a sports-medicine school and a swap meet, as well as shops, restaurants, and most importantly, decent and affordable housing.”
Gov.-elect Josh Green has expressed his support for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District plan after Gov. David Ige’s decision to drop it in September. Above, the front entrance of the current Aloha Stadium in Halawa.