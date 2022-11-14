comscore New Aloha Stadium plan proponents put hopes in Gov.-elect Green
New Aloha Stadium plan proponents put hopes in Gov.-elect Green

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • RENDERING COURTESY CRAWFORD ARCHITECTS The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association plan to release a statement at the board’s meeting tonight supporting the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District public-private partnership plan that includes “a new stadium, an open-air concert venue, a sports-medicine school and a swap meet, as well as shops, restaurants, and most importantly, decent and affordable housing.”

    The Aiea Neighborhood Board and Aiea Community Association plan to release a statement at the board's meeting tonight supporting the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District public-private partnership plan that includes "a new stadium, an open-air concert venue, a sports-medicine school and a swap meet, as well as shops, restaurants, and most importantly, decent and affordable housing."

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 26 Gov.-elect Josh Green has expressed his support for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District plan after Gov. David Ige’s decision to drop it in September. Above, the front entrance of the current Aloha Stadium in Halawa.

    Gov.-elect Josh Green has expressed his support for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District plan after Gov. David Ige's decision to drop it in September. Above, the front entrance of the current Aloha Stadium in Halawa.

Josh Green, who takes office Dec. 5, has repeatedly said any development plan around the Halawa stadium must include affordable housing. Read more

