Chaminade seeded eighth in West Regional

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team is seeded No. 8 in the NCAA Division II West Regional. The Silverswords will take on No. 1 seed Alaska Anchorage on Thursday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gymnasium. First serve is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Read more

