Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade seeded eighth in West Regional By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:46 p.m. The Chaminade women's volleyball team is seeded No. 8 in the NCAA Division II West Regional. The Silverswords will take on No. 1 seed Alaska Anchorage on Thursday at Western Washington University's Carver Gymnasium. First serve is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. The Seawolves swept the Silverswords in straight sets in their previous meeting this season on Aug. 20 at the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge, held at McCabe Gym. The winner will move on to face the Cal Poly Pomona/Cal State San Bernardino winner on Friday.