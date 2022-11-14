Chaminade seeded eighth in West Regional

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team is seeded No. 8 in the NCAA Division II West Regional. The Silverswords will take on No. 1 seed Alaska Anchorage on Thursday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gymnasium. First serve is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The Seawolves swept the Silverswords in straight sets in their previous meeting this season on Aug. 20 at the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge, held at McCabe Gym.

The winner will move on to face the Cal Poly Pomona/Cal State San Bernardino winner on Friday.