NFL Islanders

DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Made his first start for interim head coach Jeff Saturday, compiling five tackles (three solo), a half sack and a pass batted down.

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: The Patriots had a bye this week.

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was returned to the practice squad before the win over the Jaguars despite playing the week before.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers defensive end: Was elevated from the practice squad when Austin Johnson suffered a season-ending injury and was in on four tackles, one solo despite being the last guy off the bench in the loss to the 49ers. One of his tackles came on a goal-line stand when he stopped Eli Mitchell with 1:06 left. It was Fehoko’s first game since January.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was third on the team with six tackles, five of them solo, in the loss to the 49ers.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cardinals linebacker: Played on special teams in the win over the Rams, making a big tackle of Brandon Powell on a punt return in the third quarter, limiting him to one yard.

PUNAHOU

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made three field goals (from 38, 34 and 46 yards) and an extra point in the loss to the Giants. He had two touchbacks and a return to the 21 on three of his kickoffs and neither of his two onside kicks worked.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: The Jets were on a bye this week.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he never considered benching Mariota during Thursday’s loss to Carolina. Mariota was 19-for-30 with 186 yards and two touchdowns in the game, being intercepted once and sacked five times. He rushed the ball three times for 43 yards.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Had another productive day in the win over the Browns, throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns without a pick. He did not suffer a sack, the first time in his career he has had back-to-back games without being sacked. He became the first quarterback in Dolphins history to post a streak of three games with at least three touchdowns and no interceptions.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Came off the bench in the win over the Steelers, but cost Pittsburgh a timeout during the fourth quarter because he was slow getting off the field.