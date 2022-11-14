Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Nov. 14, 2022 Today Updated 9:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Basketball: nba Thunder at Celtics 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Clippers at Rockets 3 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Basketball: college men Maine at Boston College 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Delaware State at Villanova 1:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Florida Atlantic at Florida 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* South Carolina State at Duquesne 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 DePaul at Minnesota 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Idaho State at Utah 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Northern Iowa at Virginia 3 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Holy Cross at Creighton 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Monmouth at Illinois 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Norfolk State at UCLA 5 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Utah Tech at Washington 5 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257* Yale at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89 Basketball: college women Indiana at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Texas at Connecticut 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Oregon at Southern 2:30 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256* Butler at Penn State 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Football: nfL Commanders at Eagles 3:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Hockey: nhl Kings at Flames 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT Baseball: MLB 2022 BBWAA Manager of the Year 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Basketball: nba Grizzlies at Orleans 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Clippers at Mavericks 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Clippers at Mavericks 3:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Nets at Kings 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Basketball: nba g league Cleveland Charge at Grand Rapids Gold 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Basketball: college men Stonehill at Providence noon FS2 NA/241* 76* Appalachian State at Louisville 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Northwestern at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Winthrop at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Kentucky vs. Michigan State 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Colgate at Syracuse 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Washington State at Prairie View A&M 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Washington State at Prairie View A&M 2 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257* Central Connecticut at St. John’s 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Buffalo at Connecticut 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Binghampton at Maryland 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Gardner-Webb at North Carolina 3 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Marquette at Purdue 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 San Diego State at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* San Diego State at Stanford 4 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255* Montana State at Oregon 4 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256* Fairfield at Xavier 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Memphis at Saint Louis 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Green Bay at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Duke vs. Kansas 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Alabama at South Alabama 5 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Vermont at USC 6 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Vermont at USC 6 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254* Bushnell at Oregon 6 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256* Dayton at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 football: college Bowling Green at Toledo 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Ohio at Ball State 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Hockey: nhl Red Wings at Ducks 5 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* hockey: Rivalry Series United States at Canada 5 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Tennis ATP Finals 12:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 7:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION NFL: Commanders at Eagles 3:15 p.m. 1500-AM College Men’s basketball: Yale at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Tuesday TIME STATION No live radio events scheduled. Previous Story Scoreboard – Nov. 14, 2022