I hope most people can add and subtract. “Lodging boom” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 6), reveals that we are experiencing a hotel and lodging boom that will bring hundreds of rooms in new inventory mostly in Waikiki, but also Kapolei, downtown Honolulu, Chinatown and the airport.

At the same time, the city has banned most Airbnb rentals hosted by local people in their homes throughout the island. Many of these local people depended on this income to live in high-priced Oahu. Does anyone believe that tourists will not drive into local neighborhoods like Kailua, Lanikai and the North Shore, and park their cars on the streets?

So add new rooms to enrich the big hotels and subtract income from local families for the same thing. It doesn’t add up.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

