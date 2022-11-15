Letter: Should the government solve every problem?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There seems to be concern about those with grievances against the government. The way to get people to support the government is for the government to solve problems. But what if there are situations in which the government is causing the problem, or exacerbating it?

Sometimes solving a problem doesn’t mean “do.” It means “refrain from doing,” or “stop doing.”

The strategic question is: Which problems can and should be solved?

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

