A vegan thanksgiving option

Here’s an idea for a vegan Thanksgiving dish that checks off a lot of holiday boxes: It incorporates fall flavors (sweet potato and pumpkin), it’s hearty and filling, plus it takes some time to make and adding that specialness sets the dish apart from the everyday.

Classic laulau is a meat-heavy dish; this version subs root vegetables. This eliminates fat — good from a health perspective, but it means the end product won’t have quite the tender texture of meaty versions. To compensate, we’re adding some vegetable oil. You can also add veggies that contain more moisture, such as carrots.

Wrapping the laulau takes some skill. If you’re a beginner you can aim simply to make your bundles as tight as possible and tie them with string.

Vegan Laulau

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds taro (luau) leaves

• 1 pound taro, peeled and cut into 8 large chunks

• 1 pound sweet potato (any color), peeled and cut into 8 large chunks

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 1 small kabocha (Japanese pumpkin, about 3 pounds), unpeeled, cut into 8 wedges

• 1/4 cup sea salt, or to taste

• Liquid smoke, to taste (optional)

• 16 large ti leaves, (wash and remove spine or cut spine in a few places so the leaf is flexible)

Directions:

Remove stems from luau leaves. Rinse leaves and set aside. (Raw luau leaves can irritate the skin, so wearing gloves is a good idea.)

Toss the taro and sweet potato in oil.

Layer 2-4 luau leaves on top of each other. Place 1 piece each of taro, sweet potato and kabocha in the center of the leaves. Sprinkle with salt and liquid smoke, if using.

Fold taro leaves to make a tight bundle. Wrap bundle in ti leaves and tie with string. Repeat to make 8 bundles.

Steam bundles over simmering water, about 3 hours, until leaves break down and soften (undercooked taro leaves can irritate the mouth). Unwrap the ti leaves and discard.

Makes 8 laulau.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste or liquid smoke): 220 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1400 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 9 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.