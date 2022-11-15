Let’s talk about taro
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Nov. 15, 2022
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Nymatha Hartzog with the spicy chicken sandwich and the loco moco burger
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Loco moco burger ($11.25)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Taro Hut Special ($15)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Some like it hot
Spicy chicken sandwich ($10.75) with purple taro buns, Taro Hut hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions and taro aioli
