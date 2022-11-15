Let’s talk about taro

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Smashburgers on taro buns. Taro fries. Loco moco hush puppies made with savory taro balls. These are just some of the menu items you’ll find at Taro Hut, located in Kahuku.

“In 2020, when everything was shut down, I started importing taro from Samoa and distributed it (on the mainland),” explains Taro Hut owner Dennis Mataia. “I started thinking, ‘Why isn’t taro a known food product among Caucasians? There’s a much bigger market; they just don’t know about it.’ Taro is a healthier substitute for potato, and there’s a whole fast-food industry that’s based off of potato. I thought, ‘Why not venture and get some of the success the American potato has had?’”

Taro Hut started with Mataia’s intent of introducing taro to a bigger market.

“We are in the first year of starting,” he says. “Taro has so much nutritional value that makes it a good addition to the everyday diet.”

In order to make taro appealing, Mataia decided to put it into familiar dishes. Think taro fries, burgers with taro rolls and taro pancakes.

“We have five different taro burgers that we sell,” he says. “Our top seller is Da Bomb Bacon ($10.50) — it’s a smashed patty with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and taro aioli on a taro bun. That’s our top seller for burgers; our best selling overall item is our Taro Hut Special ($15), which is a hot, Polynesian plate.”

This entrée includes lamb curry, three slices of taro, rice, chop suey and egg foo young. Taro Hut features another Polynesian dish, the Palusami bowl ($7), which is a steamed taro leaf with savory coconut sauce over cubed taro.

The business is currently open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

“Taro is a staple food of the Polynesians that’s not getting enough attention in the food market,” Mataia says. “Our vision for Taro Hut is to bring taro out into the world.”

Taro Hut

56-565 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Phone: 808-207-1089

Web: taro-hut.square.site

How to order: In person, online, over the phone

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted