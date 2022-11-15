Nuts about nachos
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Nov. 15, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY BIG CITY DINER
Bcd chili nachos ($16.99)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Duke’s nachos ($15) comprise black beans, pico de gallo,guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream and colby˛ jack cheese; with added kalua pork ($4 more)
PHOTO BY LAWERENCE TABUDLO
Tater tot nachos ($16) come with cheese, homemade pickled jalapeños, bacon, pico de gallo and cilantro crema
-
PHOTO COURTESY HIGHWAY INN
Kalua pig nachos ($16.95)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree