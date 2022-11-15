Nuts about nachos

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Nachos Day was Nov. 6, but these over-the-top shareable dishes are worth celebrating all year long.

Highway Inn

Famous for its authentic Hawaiian food, Highway Inn serves up dishes like pipikaula ($9.95), squid luau ($11.95 regular, $21.95 double), pork lau lau ($13.95) and a variety of Hawaiian combo plates ($15.95-$21.95). But the eatery also has a variety of mouthwatering pupu, like its kalua pig nachos ($16.95). They feature housemade potato chips topped with signature kalua pig, cheese sauce, guacamole, sour cream and lomi salmon. Talk about broke da’ mouth.

Various Locations

myhighwayinn.com

Instagram: @myhighwayinn

Big City Diner

When it comes to local comfort food, Big City Diner has everything you need. Kick off your next meal with the eatery’s popular BCD chili nachos ($16.99), which includes tricolored tortilla chips with the restaurant’s signature chili, shredded Jack and cheddar cheeses, chopped tomatoes, sweet onions, roasted corn, green onions and sliced black olives. The nachos are served with cilantro, fresh salsa and buttermilk dip.

Various Locations

bigcitydinerhawaii.com

Instagram: @bigcitydiner

Duke’s Waikiki

Located within Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Duke’s Waikiki is known for its breakfast buffet and a variety of island favorites like poke tacos ($21), coconut shrimp ($19), rib and chicken plate ($25), and, of course, Kimo’s Original Hula Pie ($13).

Duke’s nachos ($15) is one of the restaurant’s most popular appetizers, and comprises black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream and Colby-Jack cheese. Pro tip: Add kalua pork or fire-grilled chicken ($4) to make this dish even more loaded.

Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort

2335 Kalakaua Ave. No. 116, Honolulu

808-922-2268

dukeswaikiki.com

Instagram: @Dukeswaikiki

The Hall by Beer Lab Hi

Designed to be a gathering place for the community, The HALL by Beer Lab HI focuses not only on great beer, but also on delicious food. You can easily pair beverages on tap with savory dishes like wagyu loco moco ($16), cheese pork cutlet plate ($16), kimchi fried rice ($17) and more. If you’re there with a group, order the tater tot nachos ($16). This comfort food fave includes cheese, homemade pickled jalapeños, bacon, pico de gallo and cilantro crema, all on top a hot pile of tater tots.

Pearlridge Center

98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea

beerlabhi.com

Instagram: @beerlabhi