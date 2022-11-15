comscore Nuts about nachos
Nuts about nachos

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Nov. 15, 2022

  • PHOTO COURTESY BIG CITY DINER

    Bcd chili nachos ($16.99)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Duke’s nachos ($15) comprise black beans, pico de gallo,guacamole, jalapeños, sour cream and colby˛ jack cheese; with added kalua pork ($4 more)

  • PHOTO BY LAWERENCE TABUDLO

    Tater tot nachos ($16) come with cheese, homemade pickled jalapeños, bacon, pico de gallo and cilantro crema

  • PHOTO COURTESY HIGHWAY INN

    Kalua pig nachos ($16.95)

National Nachos Day was Nov. 6, but these over-the-top shareable dishes are worth celebrating all year long. Read more

