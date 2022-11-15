comscore Hawaii to get $4.7M in multistate settlement with Google
Hawaii News

Hawaii to get $4.7M in multistate settlement with Google

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

Hawaii and 39 other states have agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with search giant Google to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced Monday. Read more

