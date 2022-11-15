comscore Kaiser lowballing mental health counselor salaries, workers say
Kaiser lowballing mental health counselor salaries, workers say

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The proposed starting pay for many Kaiser mental health therapists in Hawaii is about 20% less than their counterparts in Northern California, according to salary data released by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, whose members in Hawaii are fighting for higher pay and benefits. Read more

