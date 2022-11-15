Kokua Line: When is the next ‘Condorama’ online event?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : The next time the state does its condominium webinar, please publicize. I attended in 2021, and I wish more owners in my building had as well, so they would understand how condo boards should operate. Read more

Answer: We saved your question in anticipation of “Condorama IX,” which is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The online event will be free and open to the public. People can register now at caihawaii.org and receive an email with the webinar link to use the day of the event.

The webinar will feature experts speaking about contractor’s insurance, covenant enforcement, association operating budgets, reserves and how to avoid and defend lawsuits. It’s being put on by the Hawaii Real Estate Commission and the Hawaii chapter of the Community Associations Institute, according to a news release from the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

Q: When will the Kapolei Satellite City Hall start doing passports?

A: Dec. 5, by appointment only, according to the city Department of Customer Services. To be clear, the Kapolei Satellite City Hall won’t issue U.S. passports, but will accept applications and fees from first-time applicants for final processing by the federal government, the department said in a news release.

Reservations for the Kapolei location can be made at alohaq.org starting Monday, for appointments Dec. 5 or later, it said.

Kapolei will join the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall, which began accepting U.S. passport applications about four months ago.

For more information about application requirements, see 808ne.ws/passkap.

Q: Can a minor get the monkeypox vaccine?

A: Yes, with a parent’s permission and assuming that they are otherwise eligible for the vaccine, which in Hawaii is limited to people who’ve had close contact in the past 14 days with someone known to have or suspected of having the disease; gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men; or transgender individuals who have multiple or casual sex partners, according to the state Department of Health’s website.

“Parental consent is required for vaccination of individuals under 18 years of age,” it says.

Q: On Sunday at about 6:30 a.m., I was traveling east on Kalanianaole Highway. There was some kind of run occurring in the right lane. The police said I could turn right on Kaimoku Place only if there was a break in the runners. It was a busy time with lots of runners, and I could not turn right to access my residence. I hadn’t seen any notice of a run, no mailer to my home, no blinking road sign on the days prior like they do with the Honolulu Marathon. What was this?

A: The Val Nolasco Half Marathon, which 641 runners finished this year, on a course from Waikiki to Aina Haina, just past where you needed to turn right onto Kaimoku Place. Road or lane closures were scheduled along the route from about 5 to 10:30 a.m., according to the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, which posts information about parades, races and other street activities on its website, honolulu.gov/dts.

Mahalo

A very helpful lady customer in the drive-thru at Kaneohe Jack in the Box on Nov. 5 deserves a mahalo! When I reached for my change from my breakfast order, a gust of wind blew a $5 bill out of my hand. Before I could get out of my car in the very tight drive-thru, the lady in the car behind mine quickly grabbed the $5 and handed it to me. I was so happy to have saved $5 and, impressed with the lady’s reaction, I left money with the Jack in the Box server to pay for the lady’s breakfast. She deserved that as well as a Kokua Line mahalo! — Kaneohe senior

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.