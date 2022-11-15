comscore State job career fair scheduled for Thursday
State job career fair scheduled for Thursday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, in partnership with Ke‘ehi Lagoon Memorial, has planned an in-person State of Hawaii Career Fair for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the memorial. Read more

