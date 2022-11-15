State job career fair scheduled for Thursday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, in partnership with Ke‘ehi Lagoon Memorial, has planned an in-person State of Hawaii Career Fair for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the memorial. Read more

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, in partnership with Ke‘ehi Lagoon Memorial, has planned an in-person State of Hawaii Career Fair for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the memorial. The career fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 to 10 a.m., and the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“State jobs providing quality service to our public are in high demand and offer rewarding careers,” Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, workforce development administrator, said in a statement. “The State provides on-the-job training and professional development as well as a competitive benefits package.”

Jobs are available in a variety of departmental positions. The fair will feature exhibitors from state executive branch departments including the departments of Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Health, Labor and Industrial Relations, and many others.

Job seekers who attend will get an opportunity to speak with prospective employers and gather employment information directly from representatives of the various departments. Individuals attending the fair are encouraged to come professionally dressed, with copies of their current resumes.

For more information about this career fair, contact Jarret Yip at 808-586-8825 or Jarret.F.Yip@hawaii.gov.