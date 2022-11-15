comscore Thanksgiving spreads in Hawaii expected to be pricier this season
Hawaii News

Thanksgiving spreads in Hawaii expected to be pricier this season

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

Next week, Hawaii consumers cooking up a Thanksgiving feast might want to give thanks that food prices haven’t been going up recently as much as they have nationally. Read more

