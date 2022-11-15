Despite losing stars, ‘Iolani unanimous No. 1 in girls basketball top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The reign remains for the ‘Iolani Raiders.

The three-time defending state champions collected all 10 first-place votes in the first Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 released today.

‘Iolani is already off to a 3-0 start, with wins over Konawaena (50-34), Lahainaluna (41-29) and Campbell (49-39) at the Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic.

Abby Tanaka and Haylie-Anne Ohta have been aggressive playmakers and scorers, while the Raiders have athleticism and strength in the paint with Mele Sake and Callie Pieper.

“Our whole goal this year is to play the ultimate team ball. That’s how we’ll overcome losing Jovi (Lefotu) and Jaety (Mandaquit),” Raiders coach Dean Young said.

Konawaena (1-2) started three freshmen in its loss to ‘Iolani and is at No. 2 in the Top 10, followed by Maryknoll (2-1).

Campbell, which lost to ‘Iolani in the state final last year, is tied at No. 4 with Lahainaluna to round out the first five.

The Lady Lunas of Lahainaluna went 1-2 at the tournament, with senior guard Ledjan Pahukoa averaging nearly 16 points per game.

Punahou, Kamehameha, Maui, Damien and Waiakea round out the Top 10.

Punahou opens its season at Radford on Friday.

“We’ve got 13 players this season. We have seven seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen. We have more players than normal,” Punahou coach Gary Pacarro said. “The ILH will be the league to be reckoned with. If everybody stays healthy, we’ll be all right. We’ve got good size and speed, but more important, we’ve got good kids who like each other.”

Damien moved up from Division II to D-I this season. The Lady Monarchs went 3-0 at the Jesse Baugh Tournament over the weekend.

Konawaena’s annual tournament tips off Thursday. No. 8 Maui will face Kailua (3:30 p.m.), followed by Lahainaluna and Kamehameha-Hawaii (5 p.m.), Hawaii Baptist and No. 10 Waiakea (6:30 p.m.), and host Konawaena against Campbell.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Nov. 13, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (10) (3-0) 100 —

> def. Konawaena 50-34

> def. Lahainaluna 41-29

> def. Campbell 49-39

> next: at Radford, Wednesday

2. Konawaena (1-2) 80 —

> lost to ‘Iolani 50-34

> def. Maryknoll 52-47

> lost to Kamehameha 47-36

> next: vs. Campbell, Thursday

3. Maryknoll (2-1) 75 —

> def. Campbell 54-50

> lost to Konawaena 52-47

> def. Lahainaluna 50-45

> next: vs. Kahuku, Wednesday

4. (tie) Campbell (1-2) 60 —

> lost to Maryknoll 54-50

> def. Kamehameha 55-43

> lost to ‘Iolani 49-39

> next: at Konawaena, Thursday

4. (tie) Lahainaluna (1-2) 60 —

> def. Kamehameha 57-51

> lost to ‘Iolani 41-29

> lost to Maryknoll 50-45

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday

6. Punahou (0-0) 49 —

> next: at Radford, Friday

7. Kamehameha (1-2) 47 —

> lost to Lahainaluna 57-51

> lost to Campbell 55-43

> def. Konawaena 47-36

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Saturday

8. Maui (2-0) 22 —

> def. KS-Hawaii 75-38

> def. KS-Maui 49-33

> next: vs. Kailua, Thursday

9. Damien (2-0) 17 —

> def. Kauai 64-42

> def. Kapaa 50-48

> next: bye (at Moanalua, Nov. 21)

10. Waiakea (0-0) 11 —

> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Thursday