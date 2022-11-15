comscore Stephen Tsai: Elections are done; it’s time to act on stadium issue
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Elections are done; it’s time to act on stadium issue

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

No local political candidate has ever promised: “Vote for me, and I’ll mandate replacing plastic straws with paper ones made from old Pixy Stix.” Read more

Previous Story
UH defense continues to grow despite growing pains
Next Story
Television and radio – Nov. 15, 2022

Scroll Up