Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Nov. 15, 2022 Today Updated 10:01 p.m. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Baseball: MLB 2022 BBWAA Manager of the Year 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Basketball: nba Grizzlies at Orleans 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Clippers at Mavericks 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Clippers at Mavericks 3:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Nets at Kings 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Basketball: nba g league Cleveland Charge at Grand Rapids Gold 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Basketball: college men Stonehill at Providence noon FS2 NA/241* 76* Appalachian State at Louisville 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Northwestern at Georgetown 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Winthrop at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Kentucky vs. Michigan State 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Colgate at Syracuse 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Washington State at Prairie View A&M 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Washington State at Prairie View A&M 2 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257* Central Connecticut at St. John's 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Buffalo at Connecticut 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Binghampton at Maryland 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Gardner-Webb at North Carolina 3 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Marquette at Purdue 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 San Diego State at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* San Diego State at Stanford 4 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255* Montana State at Oregon 4 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256* Fairfield at Xavier 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Memphis at Saint Louis 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Green Bay at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Duke vs. Kansas 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Alabama at South Alabama 5 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Vermont at USC 6 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Vermont at USC 6 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254* Bushnell at Oregon 6 p.m. P12OR NA/236* 256* Dayton at UNLV 6 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Football: college Bowling Green at Toledo 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Ohio at Ball State 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Hockey: nhl Red Wings at Ducks 5 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Hockey: Rivalry Series United States at Canada 5 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Tennis ATP Finals 12:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 7:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT Baseball: MLB 2022 BBWAA Cy Young Award 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Basketball: nba Celtics at Hawks 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Warriors at Suns 5:05 p.m. ESPN 22/222 74 Basketball: college men Boost Mobile HBCU Tip-off: Teams TBA 8 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Boost Mobile HBCU Tip-off: Teams TBA 10:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Legends Classic: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Eastern Illinois at Ohio State 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Iowa at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Southern Indiana at Notre Dame 3 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Gonzaga at Texas 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Basketball: college women Oklahoma at Utah 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Notre Dame at Northwestern 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Stanford 6 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Stanford 6 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255* Football: college Eastern Michigan at Kent State 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Teams TBA 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Western Michigan at Central Michigan 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Golf DP World Tour Championship 9 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Hockey: nhl Blues at Blackhawks 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Kings at Oilers 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Soccer Intl. Friendly: Mexico vs. Sweden 9 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Tennis ATP Finals 12:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 3 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 7:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* ATP Finals 10 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Volleyball: college women Wake Forest at Duke 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* 261 Arkansas at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* RADIO Today TIME STATION No live radio events scheduled. Wednesday TIME STATION No live radio events scheduled.