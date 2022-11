Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In Hawaii, we love to celebrate and cheer the careers of our homegrown professional athletes. We follow them from high school to college, then to the national stage. We know them by first name: Tua, Marcus, Clarissa, Tita, Sid, Michelle, B.J., Duke. Read more

Get ready for Allisen. She is Filipino, grew up on the West Side, went to Punahou and is a graduate student at USC. On Sunday, she golfed against the best female golfers on the planet in the penultimate LPGA Championship of the year. She took third place and actually at one time led the tournament. She is a rookie.

I hope our island community will embrace this new rising star. Remember the name: Allisen.

Ricardo Custodio

Kaneohe

