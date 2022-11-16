Letters: Baritone wows audience at symphony rendition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bravo indeed!

The baritone soloist in the Hawaii Symphony’s rendition of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” was outstanding. He effortlessly segued from falsetto fluttering to cavernous bass expostulations. I was amazed at his emotional range as well as his vocal versatility: With appropriate pagan elan, he sang joyously and proudly with utter conviction. At other times, he smirked and sneered and chuckled at whatever fate had deliciously or deviously allotted to him. The baritone was a consummate entertainer; I was transported by his dramatic singing and his boisterous mannerisms. His performance was a tour de force.

When the baritone came out to take a bow, the awestruck audience vociferously clapped, whistled and hooted. Besides my own, I also heard a few bravos, so richly deserved and how appropriate. After all, the baritone’s last name is Bravos.

Stan Satz

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter