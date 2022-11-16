Editorial | Letters Letters: Baritone wows audience at symphony rendition Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Bravo indeed! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Bravo indeed! The baritone soloist in the Hawaii Symphony’s rendition of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” was outstanding. He effortlessly segued from falsetto fluttering to cavernous bass expostulations. I was amazed at his emotional range as well as his vocal versatility: With appropriate pagan elan, he sang joyously and proudly with utter conviction. At other times, he smirked and sneered and chuckled at whatever fate had deliciously or deviously allotted to him. The baritone was a consummate entertainer; I was transported by his dramatic singing and his boisterous mannerisms. His performance was a tour de force. When the baritone came out to take a bow, the awestruck audience vociferously clapped, whistled and hooted. Besides my own, I also heard a few bravos, so richly deserved and how appropriate. After all, the baritone’s last name is Bravos. Stan Satz Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Hotels boom while local Airbnb hosts struggle