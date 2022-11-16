comscore Letters: More vasectomies means fewer abortions
Letters: More vasectomies means fewer abortions

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

“Get the snip” has never been more urgent since the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. Only 500,000 men in the U.S. get a vasectomy each year. Hopefully that will increase a lot. Read more

