Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a time when antisemitic incidents have reached historic highs in the United States, it is disturbing to see the Star-Advertiser​​ publish a letter to the editor filled with antisemitic tropes, mistruths and distortions of history (“Ige should withdraw from Israel agreement,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 27). Read more

In a time when antisemitic incidents have reached historic highs in the United States, it is disturbing to see the Star-Advertiser​​ publish a letter to the editor filled with antisemitic tropes, mistruths and distortions of history (“Ige should withdraw from Israel agreement,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 27).

Language referring to the existence of Israel as a “brutal and illegal occupation” denies the Jewish people a right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland. Falsely accusing the Jewish state of “spying on Americans” and “waging war by deception,” as well as implying that support of Israel’s existence is a “cancerous invasion,” reinforces age-old antisemitic conspiracy theories that dehumanize Jewish individuals.

Published comments that fuel the flames of antisemitism are dangerous given the consistent rise in acts of violence against Jewish communities. We hope that the Star-Advertiser will take a stand against antisemitism by not giving voice to those who foment hate.

Teresa Drenick

Deputy regional director, Anti-Defamation League, Central Pacific Region

San Francisco

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter