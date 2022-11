Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alaska Airlines has linked up with Mokulele Airlines to offer connecting flights within the islands via Alaska’s ticketing system, earning Alaska miles. The partnership takes effect in 2023, adding a measure of additional interisland competition to Hawaii’s lively market.

The move also highlights Mokulele’s options: The commuter airline flies to 10 destinations, including smaller airports in Hana and Kapalua on Maui, Waimea-Kohala on Hawaii island, Lanai City and Hoolehua on Molokai, and it’s the only airline flying regularly to Lanai and Molokai.