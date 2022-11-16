comscore Ex-Waianae High athlete gets 20 years for manslaughter
Hawaii News

Ex-Waianae High athlete gets 20 years for manslaughter

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Puletua Wilson said goodbye to his daughters and son after he was sentenced to 20 years in the manslaughter of his friend Troy Kahooilihala as his mother, Freddylynn Wilson, right, looked on.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Puletua Wilson spoke in court Tuesday before his sentencing.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The parents of Troy Kahooilihala Jr., Troy Kahooilihala and Katherine Kahooilihala, carried his ashes in court.

A 29-year-old former Waianae High School quarterback was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for manslaughter in the Oct. 5, 2017, drunken driving crash on the Waianae Coast that killed Troy Kahooilihala Jr., 21, his friend and back-seat passenger. Read more

