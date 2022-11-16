Kokua Line: When can I get a kupuna driver’s license?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: When can I get the four-year kupuna driver’s license?

Answer: Longer Hawaii driver’s licenses for your age group are expected to be issued starting Jan. 3, which will be the city’s first day of business in the new year, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services.

The state law authorizing drivers ages 72 through 79 to be licensed for four years, rather than the current two, will take effect Jan. 1. That’s a Sunday, though, so the New Year’s holiday will be observed for workers the following day and Oahu driver’s licensing centers and satellite city halls will be closed. Service will resume the next day, Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Drivers ages 72 and older who obtain or renew a Hawaii driver’s license in 2022 will receive a two-year license. After the new law takes effect, the two-year license will be for drivers 80 and older.

The Department of Customer Services says that the four-year kupuna license will be for Hawaii residents who are age 72 and older but younger than 80 and “free of conditions that could impair their driving ability.” Drivers 72 and older who have such a condition may apply for a two-year license but must also submit a Medical Report, Form DOT-H2058, it says.

Q: So if my driver’s license expires near the end of December, I can wait to renew in early January and get a four-year license then?

A: Yes, assuming that you are otherwise eligible. Remember, though, that it’s illegal to drive with an expired license, so you should plan for other transportation during the gap. We’d also suggest you check for availability of January appointments on AlohaQ.org now, as we’ve heard from quite a few other kupuna who plan to do the same thing.

Q: Where is the entry form for the city’s wreath contest? Can I enter more than one wreath?

A: You can find the form on the new Honolulu City Lights website, at hnlcitylights.org/wreath-contest. Yes, entrants can submit more than one wreath. However, each wreath can be entered in only one category, and each entrant (individual or group) can win only one award, the form says. There are three categories: adult (18 and older), youth (17 and younger) and theme (“Splashes of Joy”).

There are rules about the size, shape and weight of the wreath, which may not contain food or perishable items or require an electrical hookup. Read the entry form before designing or making your wreath.

Entries will be accepted Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Lane Gallery of Honolulu Hale, 530 S. King St., first floor.

The wreath contest returns to the Honolulu City Lights festival after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. The wreaths will be displayed in the Lane Gallery during the nearly monthlong festival on the Civic Center grounds, which is scheduled to kick off Dec. 3 with the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade and a tree-lighting ceremony at Honolulu Hale.

Q: I received a check for $300 indicating it was for a “2021 tax refund subject to audit”; however, I am confused as to why I received this check as I had to pay tax when I filed my Hawaii tax return for 2021. Please advise.

A: That’s your Act 115 constitutional rebate, which is being paid to qualifying Hawaii residents, regardless of whether they owed money for the 2021 tax year. As of Tuesday the state had issued 288,132 direct deposits and 283,556 paper checks totaling more than $292.5 million, according to the state Department of Taxation. Learn more at tax.hawaii.gov/act-115-ref.

Mahalo

A huge mahalo to Randy and Sadie, who paid for our lunches while we were celebrating my sister’s birthday. — Grateful reader

