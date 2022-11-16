comscore Meth runner for ex-Kauai Council member gets 3-year term
Hawaii News

Meth runner for ex-Kauai Council member gets 3-year term

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.

A 41-year-old Kauai man who agreed to run drugs and collect money for a drug trafficking organization headed by a former Kauai County Council member and supplied by Samoan gang members, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison. Read more

