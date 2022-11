Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade’s Alexia Byrnes was named PacWest Volleyball Player of the Year and Setter of the Year in a voting of conference coaches announced Tuesday.

Silverswords outside hitter Sasha Colombo was the Newcomer of the Year and Chaminade’s Kahala Kabalis Hoke was Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Chaminade outside hitters Brooklen Pe’a and Greta Corti, and middle blocker Lataisia Saulala also made the first team.

Silversword players named to the second team were middle blocker Sophie Schilling and outside hitter Ajack Malual.

Chaminade will face top-seeded Alaska Anchorage on Thursday in the NCAA Division II West Regional in Bellingham, Wash.

6 UH soccer players earn academic honors

The Hawaii women’s soccer team placed six players on the College Sports Communicators’ academic all-district team, released Tuesday.

Taylor Caporus (kinesiology), Maya Gonzalez (kinesiology), Lauren Marquez (graduate student, kinesiology), Kylie McNamara (elementary education), Krista Peterson (business with a focus in entrepreneurship) and Kelci Sumida (kinesiology) earned spots on the all-district team after playing key roles for the Rainbow Wahine on the field this year while holding a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50.

The six players are eligible to receive academic All-America honors later in the fall.

College Sports Communicators was formerly known as CoSIDA.