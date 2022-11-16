2 from Hawaii make All-Northwest Conference first team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whitworth (Wash.) senior offensive lineman Cody Bollig and Pacific Lutheran (Wash.) linebacker Kalen Davis-White were named to the All-Northwest Conference first team on Monday. Read more

Whitworth (Wash.) senior offensive lineman Cody Bollig and Pacific Lutheran (Wash.) linebacker Kalen Davis-White were named to the All-Northwest Conference first team on Monday.

Bollig, a 2019 Kamehameha alumnus, has been the Pirates’ starting left tackle for the past three seasons. He’s started 24 consecutive games dating back to his freshman season and has not missed a game in all four years.

An honorable mention selection as a junior, Bollig helped Whitworth go 6-4 this season and 4-3 in league play.

Davis-White, a 2020 Hilo High alumnus, led the Lutes with 71 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. A second-team selection as a sophomore last season, Davis-White also recorded four sacks, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Linfield (Ore.) sophomore offensive lineman Bailey Lee, a 2020 Kamehameha alumnus, and sophomore defensive back Colby Kalaukoa were named to the All-NWC second team along with Pacific (Ore.) linebacker Deshayne Stevens and Pacific Lutheran defensive back Jared Elwin.

Kalaukoa, a 2021 Kamehameha graduate, finished fourth on the Wildcats with 29 tackles and also had a pass breakup and two interceptions.

Stevens, a 2018 Leilehua alumnus, finished third on the Boxers with 61 tackles, with a team-high 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Elwin, a 2018 Roosevelt alumnus, finished the season with 41 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions.

Pacific Lutheran tight end Laakea Ane (Kamehameha) and defensive back Colby Rhinelander (Saint Louis), Pacific receiver Kai Bookland (Lahainaluna) and defensive lineman Kaiolana Kon (Waiakea) and Whitworth defensive back Lindon Sevilleja (Damien) earned honorable mention.

FOOTBALL

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Arizona sophomore quarterback completed 22 of 38 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns and added a 3-yard TD run in a 34-28 win over then-No. 9 UCLA on Saturday. The Wildcats’ past five games have been against teams ranked in the top 16 of this week’s AP poll.

>> Darius Muasau, Mililani ’19: The UCLA senior linebacker made three tackles in the loss to the Wildcats that dropped the Bruins seven places to No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin junior had eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in a 24-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday. Herbig is tied for the FBS lead in sacks with 11 this season.

>> Kamo’i Latu, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin junior safety made three tackles and had one sack against the Hawkeyes.

>> Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Washington senior running back rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter and finished with 10 carries for 70 yards in a 37-34 win over Oregon on Saturday.

>> Marist Liufau, Punahou ’19: The Notre Dame junior linebacker made a game-high eight tackles in a 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback finished 16-for-27 for 185 yards in a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday.

>> Seyddrick Lakalaka, Punahou ’17: The San Diego State senior linebacker made four tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss in a 43-27 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

>> Chevan Cordeiro, Saint Louis ’18: The San Jose State junior quarterback finished 19-for-33 for 195 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and also ran for a 3-yard TD in the loss to the Aztecs.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State sophomore caught five passes for a game-high 64 yards in a 28-18 win over Arizona State on Saturday.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The SMU senior linebacker made six tackles in a 41-23 win over South Florida on Saturday.

>> Kaonohi Kaniho, Kahuku ’20: The Boise State sophomore defensive back blocked a field goal in a 41-3 win over Nevada on Saturday.

>> Aliki Vimahi, Kahuku ’17: The Utah sophomore defensive lineman assisted on a tackle for loss in a 42-7 win over Stanford on Saturday.

>> Brody Bantolina, ‘Iolani ’22: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman running back scored on a 28-yard touchdown run and finished with 14 carries for a game-high 75 yards in an 18-7 win over Pacific Lutheran on Saturday. Bantolina finished his freshman season second on the team with 489 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Tolu Smith, Kahuku ’18: The Mississippi State senior forward started and finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in an 80-47 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday. Through the first three games, Smith leads the Bulldogs in scoring averaging 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.

>> Jake Holtz, Damien ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) junior combo guard scored a game-high 19 points on 9-for-15 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 89-86 loss to Roanoke on Saturday. Holtz is averaging team highs of 19.5 points and 7.5 rebounds through the first two games of the season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer, ‘Iolani ’22: The Air Force sophomore point guard leads the team with 15 assists in the first two games and opened the season with seven points, eight assists, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an 87-83 win over Denver last Monday.

>> Taylor Wu, ‘Iolani ’19: The Cal Poly junior guard, who transferred after three seasons at Cal Baptist, started and scored 12 points in 17 minutes of an 81-49 win over Simpson (Calif.) on Thursday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Sunshine Fontes, Pearl City ’19: The UCLA senior forward scored her team-leading 10th goal of the season in the 84th minute for the No. 1-seeded Bruins in a 4-1 victory over Northern Arizona to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday. UCLA will host Central Florida in the second round on Friday.

>> Kitty Jones-Black, Kamehameha ’19: The Ohio State senior defensive back played 64 minutes off the bench and helped the sixth-seeded Buckeyes survive Bucknell 1-0 in extra time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. OSU will face Arkansas in the second round on Friday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Halle Hetzler, Le Jardin ’19: The Pacific Lutheran (Wash.) junior became the first player in Northwest Conference history to be named the conference Player of the Year and Libero of the Year in the same season on Nov. 7. Hetzler made her second all-conference first team in a row after ranking second nationally with 6.65 digs per set. She set the school record with 1,291 career digs.

>> Shyla Sato, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Willamette (Ore.) senior libero was named to the All-NWC second team. Sato saved her best season for last, ending her senior year with a career-high 479 digs and 5.77 digs per set. She also had 30 aces and her career-high 41 digs against Pacific Lutheran were second-most by a Bearcat since 2006.

>> Emma Porter, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Willamette (Ore.) junior setter was named to the All-NWC second team. Porter ended her career with 2,502 assists for the Bearcats over 282 sets and 76 matches while averaging 8.876 assists per set. She also averaged 2.90 digs per set for her career and amassed 238 kills. As a senior, she had two matches with at least 50 assists and averaged 8.23 assists per set.

>> Shaianne Cambra, Kapolei ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) senior setter earned All-NWC honorable mention honors after leading the conference with 9.22 assists per set and recording 16 double-doubles. She is fourth all-time in school history with 1,607 career assists.

>> Katie Shimaura, Mililani ’20: The Pacific Lutheran junior libero earned All-NWC honorable mention honors. Shimaura led the team with 335 digs, averaging 4.86 per set, and also had a team-high 22 aces.

>> Breelyn Clark, Kamehameha ’15: The Shaw (N.C.) senior was named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Setter of the Year on Nov. 7. Clark averaged 9.91 assists per set and was third on the team with 44 aces.

>> Noelani Beard, Castle ’19: The Shaw (N.C.) junior outside hitter was named to the All-CIAA first team. Beard led the team with 3.75 kills per set and was second with 48 aces.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.