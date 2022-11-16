comscore 2 from Hawaii make All-Northwest Conference first team
Hawaii Grown | Sports

2 from Hawaii make All-Northwest Conference first team

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 10 Tolu Smith is leading Mississippi State in scoring average at 18.3 points after three games.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / MARCH 10

    Tolu Smith is leading Mississippi State in scoring average at 18.3 points after three games.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig sacked Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig sacked Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday.

  • COURTESY WHITWORTH AND PLU ATHLETICS Kalen Davis-White of Pacific Lutheran and Cody Bollig of Whitworth

    COURTESY WHITWORTH AND PLU ATHLETICS

    Kalen Davis-White of Pacific Lutheran and Cody Bollig of Whitworth

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura was congratulated by a young fan wearing UCLA colors under her jacket after he led the Wildcats to a stunning upset of UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday night.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura was congratulated by a young fan wearing UCLA colors under her jacket after he led the Wildcats to a stunning upset of UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday night.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa ran through a huge hole against Oregon on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa ran through a huge hole against Oregon on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

Whitworth (Wash.) senior offensive lineman Cody Bollig and Pacific Lutheran (Wash.) linebacker Kalen Davis-White were named to the All-Northwest Conference first team on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Yale tops UH in OT in defensive struggle

Scroll Up