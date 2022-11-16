comscore ‘Iolani girls finish undefeated at Black and Gold Classic
‘Iolani girls finish undefeated at Black and Gold Classic

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.

Abby Tanaka splashed three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as 'Iolani outlasted Campbell, 49-39, on Saturday at the Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic.

