‘Iolani girls finish undefeated at Black and Gold Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Abby Tanaka splashed three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as ‘Iolani outlasted Campbell, 49-39, on Saturday at the Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic. Read more

Abby Tanaka splashed three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as ‘Iolani outlasted Campbell, 49-39, on Saturday at the Matsumoto Law Group Black and Gold Classic.

Callie Pieper added nine points, Paige Oh tallied eight and Mele Sake chipped in seven for the defending state champion Raiders, now 3-0 in nonconference play.

Campbell finished 1-2 in the tourney. Aliyah Bantolina led the Lady Sabers with 12 points.

Kamehameha 47, Konawaena 36

Nihoaokealii Dunn poured in 21 points as the Warriors topped the young Wildcats. Alexa Meyer had seven points and Braelyn Kauhi added six for Konawaena.

Maryknoll 50, Lahainaluna 45

Dylan Neves scored 13 points and Madison Guillermo added 12 on four 3-pointers as the Spartans edged the Lady Lunas. Janelle Yap had eight points as the young Spartans stepped up while their usual scoring leaders, Ciera Tugade-Agasiva and Taimane Faleafine-Auwae, combined for 10 points.

Ledjan Pahukoa and Tavina Harris scored 15 points each to lead Lahainaluna. Chaland Pahukoa added eight.

Sacred Hearts 63, Lanai 27

Kalysa Marie Ng scored 15 points and Nahenahe Alo pumped in 14 to lead the Lancers. Rory Redila chipped in eight points.

Haley Ostrander led the Pine Lasses with 11 points while Keala Montgomery scored 10.

Leilehua 40, Mid-Pacific 33

Tehani Docktor sparked the Mules with 16 points and Dynasty Maunakea added eight. Maile Bellevou scored 18 points, connecting on four 3-pointers, for the Owls.

Hawaii Baptist 51, McKinley 12