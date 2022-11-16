Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College women: Multnomah vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m. at McCabe gym. THURSDAY No local sporting events scheduled. BASKETBALL ILH Tuesday Boys JV I Punahou-Blue 43, Maryknoll 23 Punahou-Gold 63, Kamehameha-B 50 Saint Louis 51, Mid-Pacific 20 ‘Iolani 58, Damien 31 Girls Punahou 29, Sacred Hearts 19 Kamehameha-W 38, Mid-Pacific 30 Damien 41, Kamehameha-B 31 Maryknoll 50, Hawaii Baptist 14 SOCCER ILH Tuesday Boys JV Kamehameha-Blue 1, Punahou-Blue 0 Previous Story Chaminade setter Alexia Byrnes voted PacWest’s best