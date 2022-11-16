comscore UNLV center Leif Fautanu passed on familiarity of Hawaii
UNLV center Leif Fautanu passed on familiarity of Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
UNLV football player Leif Fautanu is one of more than 50,000 Hawaii transplants living in Las Vegas. Read more

