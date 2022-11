Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A huge sigh of relief must have echoed across this country and indeed the free world when the so-called red wave never materialized in the recent midterm elections.

Like many people, I believed the polls that the Republicans were going to trounce the Democrats and completely take over both houses on Capitol Hill. Fortunately, that did not happen and our democracy was saved.

If anything it was the blue wall that stood firm. Thanks to the millions of American people who rose up to save our precious way of life when it seemed that we were doomed to autocracy.

We have only one viable political party now that the Republicans have completely capitulated into the lunacy of former President Donald Trump and his extreme views of governing.

The results of the election were a huge disappointment and embarrassment to the GOP, Fox News and particularly Trump, whose endorsements of election deniers failed.

The midterms may be all but over, but the fight to keep our democracy goes on.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

