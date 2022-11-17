Letters: Hawaii voters choose one-party rule again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The voters of Hawaii have spoken. They have decided to continue one-party rule in the Aloha State.

They have voted for the party that opposes free speech (through cancel culture and tech censorship), that promotes lawlessness (through unsecured borders that allow drugs to flow into our communities), and creates economic insecurity (through policies that raise gas prices and fuel inflation).

Within days of his election, Hawaii Gov.-elect Josh Green announced he was flying to Japan to bring tourism back to Hawaii.

Well, Thomas Jefferson said, “The government you elect is the government you deserve.”

Mark Saxon

Kahului, Maui

