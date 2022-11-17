Letters: Parade grand marshal defended our country

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The grand marshal of the 76th Annual Wahiawa Lions Veterans Day Parade was Florentino Acosta, who was in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Read more

The grand marshal of the 76th Annual Wahiawa Lions Veterans Day Parade was Florentino Acosta, who was in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Count your blessings for having people like him defending our country.

Larry Meacham

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter