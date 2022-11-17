Letters: Rail consultants should bear responsibility, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Yet another rail snafu (“‘Hammerhead’ crack fixes in limbo, delaying Oahu’s rail service,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 16): The cracks in the hammerheads, discovered in 2018, only now are being elevated to a higher level of concern. This follows problems with mismatched wheels and tracks at the “frog” track junctions.

The project likely has paid millions of dollars to various consultants regarding fixes. Some consultants likely represented the builders, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, the state and others. These consultants should be required to put up bonds in amounts sufficient to address future problems to avoid further hits to taxpayers down the road.

Cyrus Siu

Kaunakakai, Molokai

