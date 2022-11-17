comscore Ewa Beach man charged in fatal fentanyl overdose
Hawaii News

Ewa Beach man charged in fatal fentanyl overdose

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

An Ewa Beach man who allegedly supplied and smoked fentanyl with his friend who died from the high is being prosecuted in federal court for possession with intent to distribute. Read more

Ex-Waianae High athlete gets 20 years for manslaughter

