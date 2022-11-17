Iges reflect on their accomplishments and contemplate a future run for office
By Dan Nakaso
Today
Updated 12:25 a.m.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige and first lady Dawn Amano-Ige sat down with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser to reflect on eight years in office as their term comes to a close.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige said he regularly sifts through all of the social media vitriol in search of legitimate concerns and suggestions, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden, left, was greeted by Hawaii Gov. David Ige and his wife, Dawn Ige, on Wednesday after Air Force One made a brief stop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Biden was on his way back to Washington, D.C., from Indonesia.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige and first lady Dawn Ige spoke about their plans for the future during an interview Wednesday at Washington Place. The governor’s second term ends Dec. 5.