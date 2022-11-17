comscore Iges reflect on their accomplishments and contemplate a future run for office
Iges reflect on their accomplishments and contemplate a future run for office

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
    Gov. David Ige and first lady Dawn Amano-Ige sat down with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser to reflect on eight years in office as their term comes to a close.

    Gov. David Ige said he regularly sifts through all of the social media vitriol in search of legitimate concerns and suggestions, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    President Joe Biden, left, was greeted by Hawaii Gov. David Ige and his wife, Dawn Ige, on Wednesday after Air Force One made a brief stop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Biden was on his way back to Washington, D.C., from Indonesia.

    Gov. David Ige and first lady Dawn Ige spoke about their plans for the future during an interview Wednesday at Washington Place. The governor’s second term ends Dec. 5.

After eight years of family Christmases and a daughter’s wedding at Washington Place — the governor’s mansion — Gov. David Ige and first lady Dawn Ige face an uncertain future over what they’ll do next. Read more

