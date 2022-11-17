Kokua Line: How do I get rid of old gun?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Is it possible to turn in a handgun (no permit found) and ammunition to police that formerly belonged to a long-deceased person? No questions asked, without providing identity of deceased? If yes, how do I go about doing this?

Answer: You can surrender them to the Honolulu Police Department, but it is not an anonymous process. Here’s the response from Michelle Yu, HPD spokesperson:

“Individuals wanting to turn in a firearm but who are not the registered owners should call 911 to have an officer sent to their location. If this is not feasible, they may take the gun to the nearest police station. In either case, an officer will generate an incident report and property receipt before taking custody of the firearm. Surrendered firearms are either destroyed, held for investigation, used by the department, or retained by the HPD museum or crime lab.”

The same answer would apply to the gun’s ammunition, she said.

Q: Will Kaimuki have its Christmas parade? I don’t live there anymore but would come to town for it.

A: Yes, the Kaimuki Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 1, traveling east on Waialae Avenue starting at 6 p.m. Lane closures will begin at about 5 p.m. and end at about 8 p.m., according to the parade notice posted on the Honolulu Department of Transportation Services website.

The Kaimuki event is one of more than a dozen holiday parades that have sought permits on Oahu through year’s end, according to the DTS website, which also lists approved or pending holiday parades in Waikiki, Hawaii Kai, Wahiawa, Mililani, Kaneohe, Honolulu, Pearl City, Kapahulu- Moiliili, Haleiwa, Aiea, Waianae, Manoa, Kapolei, Ewa Beach and Olomana. For details, see honolulu.gov/dts and click on “2022 Parades and Events.”

With more parades scheduled this holiday season than occurred last year, it might be wise to plan ahead for traffic disruptions.

Q: Is it still possible to walk in to get a driver’s license, or is an appointment required?

A: “Driver licensing centers encourage making an appointment on the AlohaQ.org reservation system, and strictly offer standby serv­ice. Standby service is different from walk-in service because it is not guaranteed. The standby service is used to offset no-shows for appointments and last-minute cancellations,” said Harold Nedd, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Customer Services.

You can show up without an appointment, but can’t count on being served.

Also, “we no longer release AlohaQ appointments at 3:30 p.m. daily to fill canceled appointments for the following day. This service has temporarily been discontinued,” Nedd said.

Q: Other states have a secretary of state. Hawaii does not. What position in Hawaii is equivalent to a secretary of state and who is it?

A: “In Hawaii, the lieutenant governor also serves as the legally designated secretary of state,” according to ltgov.hawaii.gov, the website for the office. Josh Green, lieutenant governor since 2018, will be succeeded by Sylvia Luke on Dec. 5. Green will take office as governor that day.

Mahalo

I was lost, looking for a restaurant I was not familiar with to pick up some food I had ordered. I walked up and down the street and even asked other shops in the area. I was getting quite confused and frustrated. I didn’t know what to do. Then, the heavens sent this angel, a wonderful young woman named Sharon who so graciously helped me by using her cellphone to find the location and even drove me there, which was a bit away from where we were. I am so very grateful for this beautiful person. May her life be full of happiness with many blessings. Sharon made my day! — Grateful senior

